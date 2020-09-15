TERRELS, Anne Theresa "Nancy" Anne "Nancy" Theresa Terrels, age 93 of Xenia, Ohio, passed away peacefully September 11, 2020. She was born October 24, 1926, in County Cork, Ireland daughter of the late Matthew and Margaret O'Gorman. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Nancy was an amazing woman and her family was made better by having her as an example. Her smile was remarkable and her laughter was contagious. She left a dramatic impact on others that she came to know and she treated others with kindness and respect. Nancy always saw the good in people and had a way of making everyone feel special. She took the time to care for her ailing sister. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Paul A. Terrels; son-in-law, David Scott; and sister, Marlene Daghlian. Nancy is survived by her children, Paul Kevin (Judy) Terrels and Sheila Scott; grandchildren, Cindy (Craig) Brodbeck, Kelly (Bill) Dear, Sean (Kristen) Scott and Ryan (Dawn) Scott; great grandchildren, Carsten Brodbeck, Caelain Brodbeck, Michael Dear, Matthew Dear, Cadence Scott, Carter Scott, Bryson Scott, and Samuel Scott. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Village, including Tom, Megan, Cory, Stephanie, Mitchel, Hunter, Taylor, and Bryanna for their loving care. To share a memory of Nancy or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

