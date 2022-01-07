Hamburger icon
TERRY, Larry

Larry Terry passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 4. He was born February 8, 1954, to Wesley and Clara (Bowman) in Manchester, KY.

Larry and his wife, Nadine (Taylor) would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on January 6. He is survived by his

sister, Paulette Mularz, and his brother, Harold (Judy) Terry of Booneville, KY. His children, Thomas (Stacy) Terry and Elle Bowman, of Middletown, OH; grandchildren Brooklyn, Branson, Caden and Conner and many special cousins, nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings James Terry, Arlene

Began, Robert Terry.

Larry retired from Steelcraft in 2009 after 37 years. He was a member of Middletown Church of Christ, Logan Ave. Larry

enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, and

researching his family ancestry. Private services to be held by the immediate family.

