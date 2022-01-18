TERRY, LILA



TERRY (Burdge), Lila Joan





Lila Joan Burdge Terry went home to be with Jesus on January 13, 2022, at Carlisle Manor. Lila was born Thanksgiving Day November 24, 1932, toTheodore and Dorothy Thomes Burdge. Lila lived her entire life on the farm where she was born. She was the pianist atvarious churches and for thirty years was pianist with Eaton Anderson Unglesby andAnderson Funeral Home. She taught piano and voice for over fifty years. Lila was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel. She married Thomas Terry October 19, 1957, and he preceded her in death. Lila is survived by her two sons, David (Becky) Terry, Teddy (Renee) Terry, two granddaughters, Amanda (Rodney) Rust, Katie (Paul) Fox; two grandsons, Matthew (Jackie) Terry, Caleb Luke (Felicia) Terry; five great-grandsons, Jacob, Nathan, Benjamin, Joshua Rust, Brayden Layne; one great-granddaughter, Savannah RoseTerry. Visitation will be 11am to 1pm Friday, January 21, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Springboro Cemetery.



