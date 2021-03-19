X

TERRY, Roger

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

TERRY, Roger L.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 pm on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME,

Urbana, Ohio. Masonic service will follow at 5:00 pm. Services will be provided by Harmony Lodge #8 F. & A.M. Funeral

service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating.

Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.vernonfh.com


