TESEROVITCH, Alice

TESEROVITCH (Maloney), Alice



Alice (Maloney) Teserovitch, 79, of Springboro, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, John; sons John (Connie) Teserovitch of Kettering, OH; Richard (Denise) Teserovitch of Centerville, OH; grandchildren Leah (Cincinnati, OH), Keira (Kettering, OH), Grant and Aidan (Centerville, OH); siblings Joseph (Kathy) Maloney, James (Connie) Maloney, Thomas Maloney of Scranton, PA, and Robert (Mary Lou) Maloney of Milton, FL.



Alice was preceded in death by her parents Alice (Best) and Walter Maloney and siblings John "Jack" Maloney, Walter "Buddy" Maloney and Janet Kirchner, all of Scranton, PA.



Alice was born on December 31, 1942, in Scranton, PA. She graduated from Scranton Central High School in 1960 and went on to receive a degree in Medical Technology from Marywood College in 1964. She completed her MBA from Wright State University in Dayton, OH, in 1994.



Alice married John Teserovitch on June 5, 1965. Her career entailed several positions in medical technology including supervisory and managerial positions. She also taught Techniques and Clinic Office Assistance at Broome Community College in Binghamton, NY.



Alice was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with and cooking for, her family. She especially cherished spending time with her loving grandchildren.



At her request, her body was donated to the Wright State Boonshoft School of Medicine. A memorial mass will be held at St. Henry's Parish, Dayton, OH, on Thursday, May 26th at 11am. Memorial donations in her name can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton



https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/