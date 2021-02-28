TESTER, Beverly Ann



Age 70 of Miamisburg, passed away on February 24, 2021. She was born September 7, 1950, in Gratis, OH, to the late Vernon and Vera (Miller)



Patton. In addition to her



parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband,



Robert Tester, Sr.; brothers,



Alvis and Verlin Patton; sisters, Myrna Hensley and Sharon Azbill.



She is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" (Sunshine) Tester, Jr.; grandchildren, Montana and Gibson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.



Beverly was an outstanding cook and loved to feed her family and friends. She enjoyed being with her dogs, tending to her garden and was known to have a heart of gold to help



anyone out in need.



Family will receive friends from 12-1 PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 1 PM with Pastor Tom Clark officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



To share a special memory of Beverly or leave her family a message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

