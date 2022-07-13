TEVERBAUGH, Archie



Archie Teverbaugh was born December 24, 1947, in Cow Creek, Owsley County, Kentucky, to John H. Teverbaugh and Lola (Turner) Teverbaugh. He resided in Springfield and Clark County his entire life. Archie passed into Glory at Springfield Regional Medical Center on July 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with bone marrow cancer. He served in the U.S. Army 1967-1969.



On July 1, 1978, Archie married Carol Ann Linker, who survives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Charles and Donald Teverbaugh; and sisters Barbara Pedroncelli and Melba (Lester) Miller. He is survived by his wife and son, David Teverbaugh of Monroe, Louisiana, and brothers, Walter and Gary Teverbaugh of Owsley County, KY. Archie also leaves several nephews and nieces.



He was a member of Southgate Baptist Church. Archie spent 50 years of his life in the automobile sales business at North Motors, Springfield Chrysler- Plymouth and Bill Marine Auto Center. He greatly enjoyed his co-workers and especially his customers. Archie also enjoyed riding his BMW and playing golf.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone in Springfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Pat Cook of Southgate Baptist and Rev. Dwight Strickland will conduct the service. Interment will follow at Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Cancer Center or Southgate Baptist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at



