THACKER, BETTY LOU



BETTY L. THACKER, 96, of Springfield died Saturday April 12, 2025, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born March 14, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harold Zischler Sr. and Hazel Eichorn Zischler. She retired from Robbins and Myers Company as a payroll clerk in 1992 after working for 26 years. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1947. She was married to her husband Donald on July 1, 1950, in Central Methodist Church and had two children: their son Donald Jr. and daughter Cindy. Betty was an active member of the Northridge Lioness Club where she served both as a President and Secretary of the organization during her many years of membership. She also has been a 60 plus year member of Northridge United Methodist Church where she participated in many activities including the annual Holiday Bazaar. She was preceded in death her husband Don who passed away in 2015, her brothers Harold Jr., Joe Zischler, and sister Imogene Boggess. Betty is survived by son Donald (Teri) Wayne Jr. of Powell, daughter Cindy (Bruce) Pierce of Springfield, four grandsons Brian (Janice) Thacker of Powell, Scott Thacker of Reynoldsburg, Todd (Lianne) Pierce of Amelia, Tyler Pierce, Jessica Pierce of Jackson, MI., and eight great-grandchildren, Jared, Evan, and Kylie Thacker, Marjorie and Elizabeth Pierce, and Nathaniel, Alec, and Annabelle Pierce. Visitation for Betty will be held Friday April 18th from 10-11:00am at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with the service beginning at 11:00 and burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. A reception will follow the time at the cemetery at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. Memorial contributions can be made to Northridge United Methodist Church. To view her tribute video, send flowers, or to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





