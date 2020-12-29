THACKER, James



47, of West Alexandria, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at his home. He was born January 8, 1973, to James and Bonnie (Percifull) Thacker in Dayton. James was a huge Steelers fan, and loved to cheer them on whenever they played. He enjoyed playing the guitar, and working on cars with his dad. James is survived by his wife, Melissa Thacker; daughters, Amanda Thacker, Jaime Thacker; parents, Bonnie and James; step-children, Allen (Brandy) Engle, Darren Brown; grandchildren, Kellan Peeling, Leia Van Hoose; 5 step-grandchildren; sister, Michelle Thacker; brother-in-law, Michael Engle and lots of loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and other extended family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Bear Creek Cemetery.



