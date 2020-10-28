THACKER, Saundra

THACKER (née Sparks), Saundra Gail
Saundra Gail Thacker (née Sparks) of Miamisburg, passed away in the care of Hospice on Saturday, October 24, 2020, following a long illness. Visitation will be held at Brough
Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg on Thursday,
October 29 from 6-8 pm. Funeral service on Friday at 10 am at the funeral home. Please visit www.broughfuneral.com for complete life story and to leave condolences.
Funeral Home Information
Brough-Getts Funeral Home
102 S 2nd St
Miamisburg, OH
45342
https://www.broughfuneral.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral