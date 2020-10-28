X

THACKER, Saundra

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

THACKER (née Sparks), Saundra Gail

Saundra Gail Thacker (née Sparks) of Miamisburg, passed away in the care of Hospice on Saturday, October 24, 2020, following a long illness. Visitation will be held at Brough

Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg on Thursday,

October 29 from 6-8 pm. Funeral service on Friday at 10 am at the funeral home. Please visit www.broughfuneral.com for complete life story and to leave condolences.

Funeral Home Information

Brough-Getts Funeral Home

102 S 2nd St

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.broughfuneral.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

