THALL, Joyce Joyce Thall, passed away on August 21, 2020. Joyce was born to Nancy and Daniel Boone Barnett on November 24, 1934, in Menifee County, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thall, who died in 1981; three sisters, Alberta Riffel, Juanita Pucket, Dixie Valentine and her grandson, Sterling Johnson. Joyce graduated from Hamilton High School in 1952. She also attended classes at the University of Cincinnati and Miami University. She worked for several law offices, and in 1981 was appointed as the Butler County Recorder by the County Republican Party. Thereafter, she was successful for reelection five times. Joyce was named as a Woman of Achievement by the YWCA in 1991. She was also acclaimed as Outstanding Lay Person by the YWCA in 1992. In March of 2000, she was presented an award of gratitude by the Butler County Township Association. In 2003 the Board of Trustees of the Butler County Historical Society recognized her as a Bicentennial Historian. In 2005 the O'Tucks recognized Joyce as an outstanding Kentuckian and also made her a Kentucky Colonel. Joyce spent untold hours working for the O'Tucks to secure scholarship funds for needy students to attend Miami University Hamilton. Joyce had a passion for this project and she worked diligently to raise money for these scholarships. In 2008 she was named Republican of the Year by the Butler County Republican Party. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Tracy Thall Johnson (Christopher); her one granddaughter, Ashli, and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved everyone in Butler County AND BELIEVED IT IS THE BEST PLACE IN THE WORLD TO LIVE. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to O'Tucks in care of Richard Hyde, 332 High Street, Hamilton Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

