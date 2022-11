THEISS, John



09/21/1942 - 10/19/2022



John Theiss, 80, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away October 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife Linda Theiss, son John (Renae) Theiss, daughter Vicki Theiss, and granddaughter Rhianne Theiss. A celebration of life will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle on November 12, 2022, at 6:00PM.