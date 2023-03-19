Thevenin, Marlin

Thevenin, Jr., Marlin L.



Marlin L. Thevenin, Jr., age 62 of West Carrollton, passed away March 9, 2023 at Laurels of West Carrollton. He was born October 21, 1960 in Hamilton County, OH to Vivian Thevenin-Galloway and the late Marlin L. Thevenin, Sr. In addition to his father, Marlin was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Anna L. Fields and his nephew, David Hamilton.



He is survived by his loving mother, Vivian Thevenin-Galloway; siblings, Anna (Michael) Ouellette, Mary Payne, Cheryl (Larry) Tuck, Vi (Bob) Bernotas and Stephen (Deb) Thevenin; 11 nieces & nephews; numerous great nieces & nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Marlin worked for many years at DESI. He served in the US Air Force working on the instrument panels in the planes.



A Celebration of Marlin's Life will begin at 2 PM on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2230 S. Patterson Blvd., Kettering, OH 45409, 15th Floor-Penthouse.



