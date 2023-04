Thie, Jean Young



age 88, of Centerville, Ohio, died at the on Thursday, February 23, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Normandy UMC, 450 W. Alex Bell Rd, Dayton, OH 45459, with a gathering to be held following the service. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.