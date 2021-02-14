THIER, Marcella C.



Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, February 1, 2021. Marcella was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 30, 1931, to Edward and Florence Holstein. On November 28, 1953, she married the love of her life,



Joseph E. Thier. Marcella was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She retired from Garfield Cafeteria after 25 years. Marcella will be remembered for being a caring mother and loving grandma. Marcella is survived by her sons, Joe (Uschi) Thier, Rick (Pat) Thier and Jeff Thier; her daughter-in-law, Penny Thier; her grandchildren, Jim, Jake, Elena and



Mason Thier; her great-grandchildren, Rosalie and Charlie; her siblings, Carol (the late Larry) Moss, Tom (the late Sandy)



Holstein, Donna (the late Jerry) Woodrey and Larry (Barb)



Holstein; and many nieces and nephews. Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Joseph E. Thier; her sons, Edward, Mike and Tom Thier; her siblings, Arnie and Becky Holstein. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, February 15, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.

