THOERNER, Patricia

THOERNER (Perkins),



Patricia Anna Mary



aka "Grandma Pat"



88, of Kettering, OH, born October 2, 1933, in Covington, KY; died peacefully at home on March 25, 2022, with her family by her side. A loving wife of 62 years to Charles Paul Thoerner. Her immediate and extended family was the joy of her life. Pat is so proud of her 5 children, their spouses, 13 grandchildren and spouses and 9 great-grandchildren. Pat is preceded in death by her husband Paul Thoerner, daughter Theresa Thoerner, and grandson Michael Thoerner. Pat is a Notre Dame Academy Alumni, Park Hills, KY. Pat's service to the community included Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, eucharist minister at St. Luke's Catholic Church, a proud supporter of the arts with 22 years volunteering at Victoria Theatre Association, Schuster Center, Toward Independence, Habitat for Humanity of Green County, Bellbrook Women's Garden Club, and volunteered in the community affairs with Sugarcreek Township. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, OH, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 10:30AM with Fr. Terry Schneider, celebrant. Friends may join the celebration of her Life at the church from 9:30AM until the time of Mass. Interment will be held privately in Bellbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Dayton, (www.hospiceofDayton.org) 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, (www.donate.imaginationlibrary.com). Arrangements are in the care of Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel.

