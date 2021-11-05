THOMAS, Alice Faye "Nan"



Age 91, of Dayton, OH, went to be with the Lord on Friday,



October 22, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born August 2, 1930, in Ravenna, Kentucky, to Clarence and Martha Lillian (Goff) Rawlins.



Faye is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Tipton and Marti (Jim) Brinegar; a son, Rodney Thomas; seven grandchildren, Kim (Jim) Frederick, Angel (Danny) Mahle, Shaun (Danielle Brooks) Tipton, Licia (Bryan Weglage) Martin, Chad Martin, Kyle (Rebecca) Stansell and Eddy (Tamara) Thomas; twelve great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Zach, Mandy (Roy), Amy, CJ, Tyler, Kamryn, Bobby, Izzy, Logan, Taylor and Brooklyn; three great-great-grandchildren, Jamye, Alex and Grant; a



sister, Mildred "Jean" Thorpe; and other numerous family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Paul; her parents; a son, Eddie Thomas; a sister, Louise



Harrison; a brother, Bill Rawlins; a grandson, Tony Thomas; a beautiful young great-granddaughter; an infant great-grandson; and three infant great-great-granddaughters.



Nan had a sweet bright smile and was very dedicated to her family and her love for Jesus. A few favorite memories were playing Gin Rummy and Aggravation. Nan's favorite saying was "I love you the mostest and only God loves you more".



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 3245 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420 or Medway Church, 2550 South Dayton Lakeview Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344.



A Celebration of Nan's Life will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Memorial Services will follow the Celebration at 3:00 pm at the funeral home.



To leave a memory of Nan or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

