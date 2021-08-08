THOMAS, David Ivan



Age 93. Born December 08, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, the only son of Floyd and Mary Durham Thomas. Preceded in death by Beulah (Hignite) Thomas; his faithful wife of 64 years.



Survived by his children, Karen (Tim) Bryan, Linda (Gregg) Trebnick, David (Brenda)



Thomas. Also survived by eight grandchildren, Annette



(Roland) Molina, Aaron (Carla) Trebnick, Jodie Thomas,



Rebecca (Paul) Morris, Amy (Steve) Beeley, Denise (Phil) Horn, David (Chelsea) Thomas, April (Tyler) Replogle. Survived also by 18 great-grandchildren. David, affectionately known as Ivan, was a member of Westwood Baptist Church and Far Hills Baptist Church where he was a Bible teacher for many years. He was most recently a member of First Baptist Church of



Kettering. David attended Trotwood High School and Georgetown College and played basketball at UD for a short stint. David was a proud veteran of the Air Force where he served as an electrician on bombers. David worked as an electrician for many years at Simon White, Dayton Rubber, Monsanto of Miamisburg and Delco Products and was a long-standing member of the IUE. David had a strong love of Bible history, world history, fishing, country music and jokes. David was steadfast and faithful and was a strong faithful patriarch who will be dearly missed. Private funeral services for immediate family. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to DayCity Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Drive, Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458. Condolences can be sent to www.tobiasfunealhome.com.

