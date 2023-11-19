THOMAS, David M.



THOMAS, David M. age 85 of Clear Creek Twp. passed away Tuesday November 14, 2023. Dave was retired from General Motors. He was preceded in death by his son David, Jr. in 1992. Survived by his wife Jan, daughter Lori Crouch, 2 grandchildren Brooke and Anthony, 3 great-grandchildren Madison, Wyatt and Avery. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Greater Dayton 1661 Nicholas Rd. Dayton, OH 45417. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

Dayton, OH

45449