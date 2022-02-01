THOMAS, Ernest



Ernest Thomas, 62, went to be with the Lord on 1-17-2022.



He was born 1-9-1960 to



Ernest Carter and Shirley



Thomas. He leaves to cherish his wife Sharon Thomas, two daughters Tianane and Brianna, two sons Antwane and Anthony, two sisters



Jeanie Thomas (Sherese) and Coretta Tilley (Jeff), two



brothers Kevin Thomas



(Valerie) and Muhammad



Thomas (Dianna). He was preceded in his death by his parents, sister L. Tonya Thomas and two brothers Jody and John



Thomas.

