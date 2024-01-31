Thomas, Faye Nell



On the evening of January 28, 2024, Faye Nell Thomas passed away peacefully in her sleep. Faye was 89 years old. Faye Thomas was born in Harlan County, Kentucky, in March 1934. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Howard Thomas, and her mother and father, Maxine Powers (nee Jones) and Richard Powers. She is survived by her three loving sons, Gary Lee Thomas (Margie), Dale Warren Thomas, and Scott Keith Thomas (Danitsa Camarillo). She is also survived by her siblings: Trula (Chester) Woods, Pauline (Lester) Ashley, Troy (Christine) Powers, Glenna (Tommy) Myers, Diane (Jimmy) Moore and Cheryl (Joe) Menscik. Her grandchildren loved her very much: Victoria, Ryan, Wade, Rachel, Evan and Spencer. She is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews, and by her close friend and walking partner, Joyce Mason. She made friends everywhere she went. She belonged to the Circle Eight Square Dancers, the Vandalia Senior Citizen Center, and Brantwood Church. Her sons and grandchildren all have quilts that she sewed by hand with love. She was the strongest woman we all knew, and she will be dearly missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 9:30  11:00 am at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Faye's memory to the Brantwood Baptist Church, 2400 Albrecht Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45404. Condolences may sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





