THOMAS, Jr., Felix B. "Fudge"



Born Jan. 2, 1958, in Dayton, OH, departed this life Feb. 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held on March 12, 2022, at The Marketplace Movement Church, 3300 W. Third St.



Service will start at 12 pm;



family will receive guests one hour prior. Bishop Robert W. Lyons Jr., Officiant.