THOMAS, Justine L.



Age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on



Friday, March 25, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 16, 1932, in St. Albans, West Virginia, and moved to Middletown in 1951. She was employed at J. C. Penny Company and Black Clawson, then



became a stay-at-home Mom after her son was born. Justine was active in her church, The Community of Christ, Middletown where she helped with making St. Julian taffy, and helped with the rummage sales and bake sales. She also did volunteer work for several years at Middletown Regional Hospital Auxiliary, worked with the Feed the Kids summer program, and delivered food to the needy through Family Services. She enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables and flowers in her back yard. She loved to bake cakes and cook her special recipes for her family and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, Charlie and Sallie (Sloan) Johnson; her husband of 53 years, Victor H. Thomas on January 26, 2017; her



beloved son, Stephen L. Thomas in 1994; five sisters, Mary Alford, Janice McCallister, Martha Mae Davis, Ethel Guthrie, and Beverly Faulkner; and one nephew, Larry Guthrie. She is survived by two brothers, Danny (Lois) Johnson of West



Virginia and Terry (Judy) Johnson of Illinois; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, great-nieces and nephews; her church family, neighbors and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with Minister William Helsinger, officiating. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association, the Ronald McDonald House or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

