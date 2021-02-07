THOMAS, Karen D.



"Lady Isra"



Karen D. Thomas "Lady Isra", age 53, danced her way to the beyond on February 4, 2021. There are those rare people who infect those around them with their light and laughter. This can be said of Karen. She was the spirit of mischief and joy, the embodiment of light and love. She was a devoted Wife, Sister and Daughter who believed family and love. She found herself in nature and among her friends at any S.C.A. event. She believed that



everyone had good in them and if you showed the right amount of light it would find its way to the surface. Karen was an accomplished seamstress, artist, and writer. She was a thinker and philosopher; she was a dreamer and most of all she was a beacon of hope and love. Karen is survived by her loving husband, John Cretsinger; her parents, Bill (Bev) Snell; sisters, Jenn Snell, Shannon (John) Jones; sisters-in-law, Christa (Chris) McAmis, Amanda Cretsinger; nephews and nieces, JD McAmis, Christopher Brooks, Lizzy Hensley, Patience Collins, Godfric Freeman, Morgan Snell-Peterson, Julian Hensley,



Adalyn Hensley, Cameron Jones, and many other "adopted" relatives and her S.C.A. family. There will be no public service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations to be made to BOGGS ministry in Karen's name. She was passionate about the work they do to feed the community. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave her family a special



message.

