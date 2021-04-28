THOMAS, Ruth

THOMAS (Hale), Ruth



Age 93 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Cottages of Clayton. She was a former second grade teacher in Pikeville, KY, and later retired from Sears. Ruth was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Englewood. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and quilting. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Fred and Sheila Thomas of Englewood, daughters and sons-in-law: Elaine and Bob Arnold of Lebanon, Terri and Tim Stump of Englewood, grandchildren: Melissa (Tony) Woodward,



Andrew (Sarah) Thomas, Stacey (Cameron) Byrne, Aubree (Trevor) Soden, 7 great-grandchildren, sister: Betty Luttrell of MI, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Squire Walter Thomas, parents:



William and Myrtle (Russell) Hale and sister: LaQuata Potts. A walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio). Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice. To view the service for Ruth and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



