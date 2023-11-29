Thomas, Schiller

Thomas Jr., Schiller Ray

Schiller Ray Thomas Jr., 80, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, November 24th 2023. He was born on March 7, 1943, in London, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 12:00-1:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A repast will follow the service at the Open Bible Church, 644 Selma Rd. Springfield. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 6th at 1:00 p.m. in the Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. To order flowers, view his memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

