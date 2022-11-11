THOMAS, Wanda Marie



Wanda Marie Thomas, went to her Heavenly home on November 9, 2022. She was 88 years old. Marie, as most people knew her as, was born in Menifee County, (Scranton, KY), to parents, Lloyd and Nellie (Sorrell) Johnson. She was a member of the Franklin Baptist Church for many years. She loved her God, her family and her church. She was retired from Inland Manufacturing, GMC after thirty years of service. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, Audrey, two brothers, Darvin and Gerald Johnson, sisters, Annie Conrad and Patty Tucker, and a granddaughter, Nikki Thomas. She is survived by her two sons, John and Tom (Freda) Thomas, a daughter, Melody Banks, five grandchildren, Chris (Erica), Callie (Jeff), Matt, Kyle and Kevin and five great-grandchildren, Jason, Cody, Taylor, Jesse and Salem, six sisters, Louise Lacefield, Joyce Ritchie, Garenettia Johnson, Peggy (Don) Bennett and, Pam (Phil) Markland. Marie also leaves behind many friends, some special friends, she was very close too. Funeral Services are 6pm, Friday, November 11, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Pastor Ethan Daves officiating. A Graveside Service will be 11am, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6pm at the funeral home.



