THOMASON, Jane

Jane Mathers Toy Thomason passed away at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, NY, on June 24, 2022, at the age of 84. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert, and leaves behind her daughters Katherine and Carolyn; granddaughter Melanie; great-granddaughters Anya and Kailyn; sons-in-law Johnny, Michael and Edwin. Jane was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 5, 1937, to William and Elizabeth but lived in Brooklyn, NY, since 1965. She was a graduate of Western College and a member of Judson Church. Jane loved to swim, read, play bridge and was a great story teller.

