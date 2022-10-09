THOMPSON, Barbara J.



Age 92, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was a resident of Fairborn for 60 years. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 11, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Red Cross for hurricane Ian relief efforts. Full obituary may be found at www.Routsong.com

