THOMPSON, Beatrice



Age 100, passed away on



Sunday, November 22, 2020. She is survived by her nine



children: Beverly Thompson



Howard, John Jr., Jacquilyn, Danny (Tammy), James



(Cecelia), Michael (Marilyn), Fred (Angela), Vonnie and



Carol; a special nephew Freddy Armstrong and goddaughter Marva Martin; 37 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation Saturday, December 5, 10 am until time of service, 12 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial



Chapel, 4882 Germantown Rd, Dayton, Ohio.

