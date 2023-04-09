Thompson, Bob



Age 67, of Springboro, passed away April 3, 2023. He was born August 24, 1955 in Lexington, Kentucky; the son of James Robert and Helen Dees Thompson. Bob is preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Bonnie (Singer) Thompson; daughter, Corry Thompson; son, Jon Thompson; mother, Dees; and numerous extended family members and friends. Bob was an educator inside and outside the classroom. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher and football coach. His passion and knowledge led him to become an administrator in multiple school districts. After his retirement, he continued to contribute to education by mentoring new teachers. He was a role model for the hundreds of young men and women he saw on a daily basis. Many adults walk with their heads higher from his words of wisdom. Bob was a teacher in every aspect of the word. During his life, he enjoyed summer vacations at Hilton Head Island with family and friends. Bob never knew a stranger. He was an active member of St. Henry Parish and gained great pleasure in assisting those who needed him. Family and friends will miss his endless stories. Bob will be remembered as a loving family man, especially a devoted son. A visitation for family and friends will be Monday, April 10, 2023 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 11:00AM at the funeral home with Dr. Mary Ehret officiating. Bob will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to St. Vincent de Paul in memory of Bob. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

