THOMPSON, Dale F.



Age 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Brookville, OH. He was born on September 26, 1928, in Eaton to John and Edna Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, (Rachel)



Gladys Thompson, 5 siblings, Bill Thompson, Jim Thompson, Virginia Thompson Bassett, Charlotte Thompson. His mother left the family when he was 4 days old. He was in and out of Eaton Children's Home until he was old enough to work the farm for his father. In 1946 while plowing the fields at age 17, he decided he'd had enough and left the horse standing in the field. He walked to town and joined the Marines. In 1952 he was stationed in Camp Lejeune, NC, with the 21st Marine Division and was



promoted to Sgt. prior to being shipped to Korea with the 1st Marine Division where he was injured and evacuated. Many years later we discovered that out of all his fellow soldiers,



only 2 of them survived that fateful day.) So, in essence, it was a blessing that he was shot. He was given an honorable



discharge. It broke his heart because he had found his calling. He always wanted to stay in the Marines. He was given many medals – one being the purple heart that he proudly



displayed in his home. While back in the states rehabbing from his injury, he met the love of his life, Gladys Fluty, and they married, set up housekeeping, had 2 children and lived the good life. He worked at DESC in Dayton for 28 ½ years. Dale is survived by 2 children, Rick (Jackie) Thompson, Robin (Nick) Minnich, 3 grandsons, Charley (Trisha) Thompson,



Brandon Thompson, Aaron Morgan, 1 granddaughter, Rachael Minnich, 2 great-granddaughters, Ayla Lunsford and Kaydence Thompson, brother Manny Thompson, brothers-in-law, Charles Fluty, Don Walker, and sister-in-law Mary Fluty. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews – one very special niece, Dawn Etter. He was not a man of many words, but he loved them like his own. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, OH, with Pastor Stephen Betts officiating. Friends may visit from 12pm to 1pm. Interment with Military honors will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in memory of Dale.



