Thompson, Geraldine "Gerry"



Geraldine "Gerry" Thompson passed peacefully at the age of 92 on November 2, 2023. There will be a memorial on January 6, 2024, 11:00 am, at College Hill Community Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH. Geraldine was born on February 25, 1931, to Theodore ("Ted") Thompson and Hazel (Sataan) Thompson and loved all things Norwegian. Gerry came from a very large extended family, and had one brother who has passed, Willard (Bud) Thompson. Gerry graduated from her beloved St. Olaf College in Minnesota. Her first job was as a music teacher at Luverne High School in Minnesota, and later received her Masters Degree in Counseling. Gerry truly loved her whole Thompson family who lived in close vicinity for many years. It was at camp in the late 1960s where Gerry met lifetime friend Jean Booker (passed in 2018). Gerry moved to Ohio where she was an educator and guidance counselor with the Jefferson Township Local School District. Geraldine was a faithful member College Hill Community Church, joining in November of 1973, and served as the Director of Music for thirty years. Geraldine was a positive influence on the many lives she touched. Gerry leaves behind her beloved extended family members, cousins, and Godchild, Lisa. Gerry was surrounded in her final years by caring attendants, loving neighbors, and many close friends.



