Thompson, Geraldine Jean "Gerry"



Geraldine Jean Thompson slept away peacefully at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 2, 2023. She was a long-time educator and counselor with the Jefferson Township Local School District, and before making her home in Dayton, taught in her home state of Minnesota also. Geraldine was a faithful member of her beloved College Hill Community Church in Dayton, serving as the Director of Music for thirty years. She was a positive influence on the many lives she touched. A memorial service to honor this special lady will be held at College Hill at a later date.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com