Thompson, Geraldine

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Thompson, Geraldine Jean "Gerry"

Geraldine Jean Thompson slept away peacefully at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 2, 2023. She was a long-time educator and counselor with the Jefferson Township Local School District, and before making her home in Dayton, taught in her home state of Minnesota also. Geraldine was a faithful member of her beloved College Hill Community Church in Dayton, serving as the Director of Music for thirty years. She was a positive influence on the many lives she touched. A memorial service to honor this special lady will be held at College Hill at a later date.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Geyer, Stephen
2
Silvestri, Michael
3
Schram, Dale
4
Glenn, Jeanette
5
Anstine, Carolyn
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top