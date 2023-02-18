X
Dark Mode Toggle

THOMPSON, Jerry

Obituaries
2 hours ago

THOMPSON, Jerry

Age 61, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 9, 1961, to Elihu and Virginia (Napier) Thompson. He was employed at the time of his passing at M. Bohlke Corp for 35 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #36 in Hamilton, Ohio. One of his favorite things to do was to line dance. Jerry leaves behind his precious girls, Tessa (Semaj Rohn) Ehrsam, Abby (George Everage) Parks, Sarah Thompson, Rebecca Thompson; his sister, Barbara Sue Lainhart; and his grandchildren, Jaden and P.J. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elihu and Virginia. Services in the care of Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Visitation will be Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy maybe be shared with the Thompson family at: www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Avenue

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com

In Other News
1
HOUGHTLING, John
2
CONLON, JoEtta
3
McKINNEY, Shirley
4
SPURGEON, DANIEL
5
THOBE, Theresa
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top