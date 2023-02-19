THOMPSON, Katherine R. "Kay"



89 passed away peacefully on February 12, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Kay was born on March 27, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Katherine and Alfred Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Keith, brother Tommy, daughter in law Jane and great granddaughter Stella. She is survived by her children Cherie (Gerry) Freisthler, Mike (Connie) Thompson, Holly (Greg) Moore; grandchildren Andy (Marlaina) Freisthler, Kelly (Lance) Froehlich, Beth (Justin) Saunders, Chris (Rebekah) Thompson, Karen (Patrick) McMullen, Brian Moore and David Buhrman, Katie (Dan) Shafer, Missy (Kevin) Swartz; great-grandchildren Gretchen, Caroline, Owen, Abby, Evan, Wes, Hugo, Margot, Colin and Cassidy; her dog Carli and a host of family and friends. Kay graduated from Stivers High School in 1951. After high school, Kay married Keith and they traveled to California after he enlisted in the Navy, before settling back in Kettering to raise their family. She was an Ohio Bell telephone operator and worked in food service at Fairmont East and the University of Dayton. Kay was an active 89 year old who walked her dog a mile a day rain or shine. She loved vacationing at the beach and sitting on the porch with family, friends and neighbors. She was strong willed, loving, feisty and funny. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Dayton for their loving care. In honor of Kay's wishes there will be private services and burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



