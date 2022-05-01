THOMPSON, Keith Milo



93, passed peacefully April 19, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of



Dayton.



Keith was born October 17, 1928, in St. Charles, MN, to



parents Lawrence and Beatrice (Sweet) Thompson. He graduated from St. Charles HS, in 1945, before briefly serving in the



Navy. He had a long, successful career as a Tech Writer with NCR and, shortly after retiring in 1993, went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts at Wright State University. He was a talented, prolific artist who loved to draw, paint, sculpt and take photographs. His art is displayed and cherished in the homes of many.



Keith was also an avid gardener, loved to read and was a published writer who routinely wrote and illustrated stories for the St. Charles Press, showcasing his characteristic wisdom and wit. His knowledge of and interest in all the world had to



offer inspire those he has left behind.



Keith is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 65 years, Velva (Amos) Thompson, daughter Darcie (Jay) Stevens and two brothers, Earl and Allyn Thompson.



Keith is survived by son Jeffry (Melissa) Thompson, siblings Mary (Kenneth) Babcock and Larry (Ann) Thompson and his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy; Summer (Ryan) Kraft and Holly Noelle, step-grandchildren; Casey (Troy) Teater and Kelley (Eli) Kaczka and great-grandchildren; Lucy, Elsie, Lily and Milo.



Keith was a passionate, charitable champion for social and environmental causes. Donations in memoriam can be made to the Sierra Club and/or the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Burial will take place at a later date in Minnesota's Saratoga Cemetery. No service will be held.

