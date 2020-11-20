THOMPSON, Lewis Wayne



Heaven has gained another great man! On Monday, November 16, 2020, Lewis Wayne Thompson passed away at his home in Riverside, OH. He was born on January 28, 1952, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to the late Lewis H. Thompson and Maxine Ayles Thompson. Wayne was the oldest brother to



Richard, James, Jeff, and Scott. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Clint and Juanita Thompson and Frank and Dora Ayles. Wayne has left behind his wife of forty-six years, Nanci Layne Thompson; numerous cousins, nieces, and



nephews; and special friends Ron Griffith and Dwight Renacs.



Wayne loved his Lord and served Him in several churches: Grace Baptist Church (Springfield, OH), Calvary Baptist Church (Springfield, MO), Dayton Baptist Temple (Dayton, OH),



Liberty Baptist Church (Corwin, OH), and First Baptist Church (Laura, OH). He worked as a maintenance man for several companies and taught for five years at Temple Christian School in Dayton. Wayne will best be remembered for his love for the Lord, for the stories he told, for the endless jokes he shared, and for his fascination with squirrels and all things John Wayne and cowboys. He truly will be missed. Visitation will be held from 2-3 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the



funeral service will begin at 3:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday at Ohio Valley Memory



Gardens, Gallipolis, OH. To share a memory of Wayne or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask mandate and requires that face masks be worn in all public places.

