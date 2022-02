Mildred Naomi



Thompson



7/14/1922 - 2/13/1972



Mama, Mama, Mama!!!!



We love and miss you



beyond what words can say.



You have grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandkids that you would love and spoil rotten. We still teach and instill in them the same way



that you raised us!



THANK YOU WITH



ALL OF OUR !!!!!