THOMPSON, Morris D.



Morris D. Thompson, passed away June 27, 2022, at home. He was born to the late Morris D. Thompson Sr. and Katy "Noble" Twigg on July 18, 1956. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Bowman Thompson. He also leaves behind two sons Morris (Melinda) and Jeremy Thompson; and two daughters Kelly (Josh) Leasure and Jaylynn Thompson. He has five grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends. Celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the South Main Events, 2710 South Main Street, Middletown, OH 45044.

