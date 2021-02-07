X

THOMPSON, Sarah

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

THOMPSON (Wilson), Sarah Elizabeth "Lila"

Age 97, of Lewisburg, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was a longtime member of Lewisburg United Methodist Church. Lila enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, cooking, reading and her Irish Heritage. She is survived by her children: David (Karen) Thompson Jr., Linda (Eddie) Slade, John (Shelley) Thompson, Lisa (William) Worley, Susan Margaret Thompson; 9 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister: Marjorie Didier; nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her beloved dog: Benji. She was preceded in death by her husband: David Robert Thompson Sr.; parents: William and Sara (Livingston) Wilson; brothers: William and John Wilson; and sister: Maureen Butler. A walk-through visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 3147 U.S. Rt. 40 East, Lewisburg. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mike Pratt officiating. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.