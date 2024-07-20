Thompson, Shawn

Happy Birthday in Heaven



A Birthday in heaven and I wonder what you'll do, the angels are baking a cake just to honor you Ice cream made of snowflakes and candies make from clouds. if we had a wish, it would be to see you smile we won't be there to hug you or sing a birthday song. It's still hard to believe That you are gone if you only knew how we miss having you here. in memory of you we'll still laugh and have fun and shed some birthday tears



Love, Family



