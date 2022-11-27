THOMSON, DEBRA

THOMSON (Kraus),



Debra Sue (Kraus) Thomson, 70, passed away November 24, 2022, in her daughter's home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born December 7, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Elmer and Carrie Bell (Horsley) Kraus. Debra loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had ben employed as a medical lab technician at Mercy Medical Center. Debra is survived by three children: Jessica Thomson, Joseph Thomson Sr. and Julie Johns (Asia Simison); eight grandchildren: Joseph Thomson Jr., Josiah Hardesty, Jayden Thomson, Amorah Hardesty, Devin Thomson, Jonah Sparkman, Maddox Johns and Greyson James; siblings: Daniel (Carol) Kraus and Joe (Pam) Kraus; several nieces and nephews; and longtime best friends: Marla and Mark Glaser and Danielle and Nick Dalton. She was preceded in death by her former spouse, Robert J. (Bobby) Thomson; a brother, Gary Kraus and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

