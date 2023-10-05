Thomson, Joseph

Thomson, Sr., Joseph Lewis "Joe"



Joseph "Joe" Lewis Thomson, Sr., 41, of Springfield, passed away September 29, 2023. He was born October 15, 1981 in Jackson, Tennessee, son of the late Robert Joseph and Debra Sue (Kraus) Thomson. Joe was a graduate of North High School. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and he enjoyed dirt bikes. Survivors include three sons, Joseph Lewis Thomson, Jr. (fiancée Nakayla), Jayden Robert Thomson, and Devin Lee Thomson; grandson, Khiyren Malik Lee Thomson; sisters, Jessica Thomson and Julie (Asia) Johns; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com