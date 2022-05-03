Thorn, William Templeton







In Memoriam



William Templeton Thorn III



4/17/1977 - 5/3/2008





If you knew him, you liked him. He never met a stranger.He was funny, smart and kind (unless you hurt one of hissisters!). He worked hard. He played hard. His generosity was extravagant. He was willing to lend a helping hand and showed up unannounced to do so, never expecting anything in return. He accepted Christ at YL Camp and carried his faith with care and sensitivity. His taste is music was as unique as his perspectives. He could have respectful discourse. He had courage and integrity. Winston Churchill said "The measure of a man is not what he gets from life but what he gives." Bill gave his all. His dedication to his work and friends was unwavering. He was a "shepherd" to his flock: his family and friends. He is loved and missed everyday.