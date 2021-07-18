dayton-daily-news logo
X

THORNSBURY, Newt

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

THORNSBURY, Sr., Newt

Newt Thornsbury, Sr., 83 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away in his home on July 5, 2021. He was born December 2, 1937, in Prestonsburg, KY. Newt went to be with his wife of 55 years, Donna Jean Thornsbury and son Newt Thornsbury, Jr.

Survivors include Magaline

(sister), John Thornsbury

(son), Donna Payne (daughter), Bob Thornsbury (son) and daughter-in-law Sherry Thornsbury. He also leaves behind

7 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top