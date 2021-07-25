THORNTON, Irene



Age 88, passed away peacefully December 21, 2020. She is survived by her son; Mike (Alesia) Thornton of Eaton; daughter Cyndi (Jim) Crawford of Xenia; grandchildren Don (Lynn) Thornton, David (Tanya) Thornton, Stacie (Chad) Collins, Becky (Dan) Cannon and



Greg Crawford; twelve great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Elizabeth Thornton of North Carolina, Barbara Ann Burchet of Prestonsburg, Kentucky;



numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends



Norma Barnhart and Marilyn Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother in infancy, husband "Bud"



Thornton of 57 years in 2010 and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was a secretary at W.P.A.F.B. and an Avon Representative until the 1970's; she retired from LM. Berry, NYPS division and was a member of The Eastern Star. The family would like to extend a gracious thank you to



Brookhaven Nursing Facility Staff for their loving care of our Mom in her final weeks and Kettering Hospital Staff and Dr. Jane Oosthouzen. Also, special neighbors Mark and Terri Young and Marie Brown for their loving care and support of Mom. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM. on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers,



contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton or AMVETS of Dayton.

