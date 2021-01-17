THORNTON, Irene



Age 88, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully



December 21, 2020. She is survived by her son, Mike (Alesia) Thornton of Eaton; daughter, Cyndi (Jim) Crawford of Xenia; grandchildren, Don (Lynn) Thornton, David (Tanya) Thornton, Stacie (Chad) Collins, Becky (Dan) Cannon and Greg Crawford; twelve great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Thornton of North Carolina; and cousin, Barbara Ann Burchett of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; numerous cousins, nieces and



nephews and dear friends, Norma Barnhart and Marilyn



Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother in infancy; husband, "Bud" Thornton of 57 years in 2010; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was a secretary at W.P.A.F.B. and an Avon Representative



until the 1970's; she retired from LM. Berry, NYPS division and was a member of The Eastern Star. The family would like to extend a gracious thank you to Brookhaven Nursing Facility Staff for their loving care of our Mom in her final weeks and Kettering Hospital Staff and Dr. Jane Oosthouzen. Also,



special neighbors, Mark and Terri Young and Marie Brown for their loving care and support of Mom. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice of



Dayton or AMVETS of Dayton.

