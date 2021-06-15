THORNTON, MARY

THORNTON (Mitchell), Mary L.



Mary L Thornton (Mitchell), age 68, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, June 12th, 2021, surrounded by her family. Mary was born January 31, 1953, in Springfield Ohio, and a graduate of Springfield South High School, Class of 1970. After many years of dedicated service she retired from Assurant Group in Springfield, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Joan Mitchell, and her niece, Veronica Carr-Alati.



Mary is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Bernadette (Terrance) Thompson; two sisters, Kathleen Carr, Sonya Palmer-Griffie; niece, Angela (Gale) Pace; great-nieces, Jessica (Trey) Stanford, Hanna and Hadley Pace; life-long friends, Gloria Oliver, Linda Capers, Vickie Stevens, Frank Davis, and Arcell "Ray" (Debbie) Martin; a host of other nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.



Mary was a loving person who enjoyed being with family and friends, and will forever be remembered in the hearts of all who knew her.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 17th, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home-Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. The family will receive visitors from 1pm to 3pm with the service immediately following. Final disposition cremation.



