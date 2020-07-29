THREATS, Barbara L. Age 89, was born on September 7, 1930, to Leroy Sr. and Mattie Roberts of Middletown, Ohio. She entered into eternal life on Friday, July 24, 2020. Barbara confessed Christ at an early age at First Baptist Church in Middletown, Ohio. She later resided in Dayton and was a devoted member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years under the leadership of Rev. J.B. Outlaw and Rev. Junior F. Greenlee, and remained a faithful member until her death. Mrs. Threats was a retired civilian employee of the Dayton V.A. Medical Center with many years of service. Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Threats, Sr. of 53 years; parents, Leroy Sr. and Mattie Roberts of Middletown, Ohio; 3 sisters; 1 brother; 2 sisters-in-law; and son-in-law, Deforest Summerville. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving son, Andrew Threats, Jr.; five daughters, Regina (James) Burdette, Andrea (Charley) Bush, Mardrette Summerville of Louisville, Kentucky, Jennifer Hunter, and Brenda Pope; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Barnett of Richmond, Virginia, and brother, Leroy Roberts, Jr. of Topeka, Kansas; a beloved sister-in-law, Pauline Jordan of Birmingham, Alabama; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Private Funeral Service for immediate family only, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg, Dayton Ohio, because of social distancing requirements. Reverend Junior F. Greenlee officiating. Interment at West Memory Gardens Cemetery is open to all family and friends immediately following the service. Due to COVID regulations masks will be required. Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice of Dayton, and the staff of Siena Woods Nursing Home, for their kind and loving care of our mother. The services will be live streamed at H. H. Roberts Facebook page. HHRoberts.com

